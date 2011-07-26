Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2011 Issue 1

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides subscribers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations. Feature articles in this issue address the 25th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident, Japanese legislation in light of the Fukushima Daiichi accident and the long-term operation of nuclear power plants.