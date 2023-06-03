The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of

international organisations.

Feature articles and studies in this issue include “The future of nuclear energy and the role of nuclear law” by Kimberly Sexton Nick; “The rule of law: A fragile tool for the development of emerging nuclear technologies” by Cyril Pinel and Hugo Lopez; “Legal frameworks for nuclear energy in non-nuclear countries: An Irish case study” by Veronica Smith; “The qualification of nuclear substances and nuclear liability” by Elena de Boissieu.

This edition of the Nuclear Law Bulletin contains Issues 1 and 2 for 2022.