Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2019 Issue 1

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles and studies in this issue include “In search of the elusive conflict: The (in-)compatibility of the Treaties on the Non Proliferation and Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons”; “From Waste Confidence to Continued Storage: Legal theories supporting the US NRC’s licensing of nuclear facilities without a repository” and “New framework for radiation protection legislation in Germany”.