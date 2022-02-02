Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2021 Issue 1

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations.

The feature study in this issue is: "Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments on civil liability for nuclear damage".