Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2021 Issue 2

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles and studies in this issue include “Significant legal developments concerning “independent” regulatory agencies in the United States and what it could mean for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission” by Eric Michel; “Slovak legal system for ensuring feasible nuclear back-end system implementation Part 2: Outlook for future development” by Martin Macášek, Michal Šnírer andVladimír Slugeň.