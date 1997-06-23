Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

New Trends in Logistics in Europe

Report of the One-Hundred and Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 3-4 October 1996
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105634-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1997), New Trends in Logistics in Europe: Report of the One-Hundred and Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 3-4 October 1996, ECMT Round Tables, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105634-en.
Go to top