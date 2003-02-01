Skip to main content
New South Wales School Design Projects

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/715603582420
Cecilia Wilson
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Cite this content as:

Wilson, C. (2003), “New South Wales School Design Projects”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2003/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/715603582420.
