New gig work or changes in reporting?

Understanding self-employment trends in tax data
https://doi.org/10.1787/26465814-en
Andrew Garin, Emilie Jackson, Dmitri Koustas
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Garin, A., E. Jackson and D. Koustas (2022), “New gig work or changes in reporting?: Understanding self-employment trends in tax data”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 278, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/26465814-en.
