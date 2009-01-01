This paper suggests some avenues to explore as new sources of value creation and capture in the agro-food sector. The range of opportunities for value creation is vast, and this paper does not pretend to be exhaustive. New strategies are being prepared by different stakeholders in the sector, in an uncertain and competitive context of globalisation where the expectations of consumers and society in general are evolving.
New Avenues of Value Creation in the Agro-Food Sector
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
