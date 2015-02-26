Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

NEET Youth in the Aftermath of the Crisis

Challenges and Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6363503f6-en
Authors
Stéphane Carcillo, Rodrigo Fernández, Sebastian Königs, Andreea Minea
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Carcillo, S. et al. (2015), “NEET Youth in the Aftermath of the Crisis: Challenges and Policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 164, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6363503f6-en.
Go to top