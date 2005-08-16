Skip to main content
NEA Sorption Project Phase II

Interpretation and Prediction of Radionuclide Sorption onto Substrates Relevant for Radioactive Waste Disposal Using Thermodynamic Sorption Models
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264012073-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2005), NEA Sorption Project Phase II: Interpretation and Prediction of Radionuclide Sorption onto Substrates Relevant for Radioactive Waste Disposal Using Thermodynamic Sorption Models, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264012073-en.
