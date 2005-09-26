This Round Table discusses changes in national systems of transport infrastructure planning and the lessons for the further improvement of planning processes. It covers the following issues: the rationale of transport infrastructure planning and related reform needs, the decentralisation of planning institutions, reforms of planning and evaluation methods, reforms of infrastructure financing and pricing. This report contains background papers reporting on the national experiences of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.
National Systems of Transport Infrastructure Planning
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
