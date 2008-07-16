National Accounts of OECD Countries 2008, Volume II, Detailed Tables

This 2008 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume II: Detailed Tables, covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries for the period 1995 to 2006, with provisional data for 2007 when available. It includes detailed breakdowns by kind of activity for gross value added (current and constant prices, 2000 reference year), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for three main sectors (general government, corporations and households). Detailed accounts by institutional sectors (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government and its sub-sectors, households and non-profit institutions serving households) are only available on the database version. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries and the euro area back to 1995 and are expressed in national currency (in euros for euro area countries). These data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for all countries. The print edition is presented in two volumes.