National Accounts of OECD Countries 2000, Volume II, Detailed Tables

This 2000 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries: Detailed Tables covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries. It includes detailed breakdown by kind of activity for gross value added (current and constant 1995 prices), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for general government. Data are shown for 29 OECD countries back to 1988 in most cases, expressed in national currency. These data are, for the first time, based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for a majority of countries, but not all. In this issue, the national accounts for five OECD countries (Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey) are still presented on the basis of the 1968 SNA. THIS EDITION ALSO INCLUDES PROVISIONAL DATA FOR 1999.