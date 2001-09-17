National Accounts of OECD Countries 2001, Volume II, Detailed Tables

The 2001 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries: Detailed Tables, Volume II covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries. It includes detailed breakdown by kind of activity for gross value added (current and constant 1995 prices), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for general government. Detailed accounts by institutional sectors are only available on CD-ROM or on line or on OECD iLibrary. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries back to 1988 in most cases, expressed in national currency. These data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for a majority of countries, but not all. In this issue, the national accounts for three OECD countries (New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey) are still presented on the basis of the 1968 SNA. This edition includes provisional data for the year 2000.
