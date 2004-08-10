National Accounts of OECD Countries 2004, Volume II, Detailed Tables

The 2004 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries: Volume II : Detailed Tables, covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries. It includes detailed breakdowns by kind of activity for gross value added (at current and constant prices), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for three main sectors (general government, corporations and households).

Detailed accounts by institutional sectors (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government and its sub-sectors, households and non-profit institutions serving households) are only available on the CD-ROM and online database. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries and the euro area from 1991 to 2002, with provisional data for 2003. Data are expressed in national currency (in euros for euro area countries). THIS ISSUE ALSO INCLUDES PROVISIONAL DATA FOR 2003.