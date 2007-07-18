National Accounts of OECD Countries 2007, Volume II, Detailed Tables

The 2006 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume II: Detailed Tables, covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries for the period 1993 to 2004, with provisional data for 2005 when available. It includes detailed breakdowns by kind of activity for gross value added (current and constant prices, 2000 reference year), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for three main sectors (general government, corporations and households). Detailed accounts by institutional sectors (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government and its sub-sectors, households and non-profit institutions serving households) are only available on CD-ROM. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries and the euro area back to 1993 in most cases, expressed in national currency (in euros for euro area countries). These data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for all countries, except Turkey still presented on the basis of the 1968 SNA.