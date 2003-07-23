The 2003 edition of the National Accounts of OECD Countries: Detailed Tables, Volume II covers, in addition to main aggregates, detailed national accounts data for most OECD countries. It includes detailed breakdowns by kind of activity for gross value added (current and constant 1995 prices), components of value added, gross fixed capital formation and employment. It also includes final consumption expenditure of households by purpose and simplified accounts for three main sectors (general government, corporations and households). Detailed accounts by institutional sectors (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government and its sub-sectors, households and non-profit institutions serving households) are only available on CD-ROM. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries back to 1990 in most cases, expressed in national currency (including in "euro" for euro area countries). These data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for the majority of countries; the national accounts for two OECD countries (Switzerland and Turkey) are still presented on the basis of the 1968 SNA. THIS ISSUE ALSO INCLUDES PROVISIONAL DATA FOR 2002.
National Accounts of OECD Countries 2003, Volume II, Detailed Tables
Report
National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume II, Detailed Tables
Abstract
