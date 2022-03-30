This is an annual publication, dedicated to government finance, which is based on the System of National Accounts 2008 (SNA 2010). It includes tables showing government aggregates and balances for the production, income and financial accounts as well as detailed tax and social contribution receipts and a breakdown of expenditure of general government by function, according to the harmonised international classification, COFOG.
National Accounts of OECD Countries, General Government Accounts 2021
Report
National Accounts of OECD Countries, General Government Accounts
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
