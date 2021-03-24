This publication covers expenditure-based GDP, output-based GDP, income-based GDP, GDP per capita, disposable income, saving and net lending, population and employment. It includes also comparative tables based on purchasing power parities (PPPs) and exchange rates. Data are shown for all OECD countries and the Euro area. Country tables are expressed in national currency. Data are based on the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA).
National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume 2021 Issue 1
Report
National Accounts of OECD Countries
Abstract
