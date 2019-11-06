Skip to main content
Multi-level governance and cross-sector practices supporting the European Union Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f7dc4c8-en
Authors
Maria Varinia Michalun, Alessandra Nicita
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Michalun, M. and A. Nicita (2019), “Multi-level governance and cross-sector practices supporting the European Union Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f7dc4c8-en.
