Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mortality Amenable to Health Care in 31 OECD Countries

Estimates and Methodological Issues
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj35f9f8s2-en
Authors
Juan G. Gay, Valérie Paris, Marion Devaux, Michael de Looper
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gay, J. et al. (2011), “Mortality Amenable to Health Care in 31 OECD Countries: Estimates and Methodological Issues”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj35f9f8s2-en.
Go to top