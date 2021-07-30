Skip to main content
More time at school

Lessons from case studies and research on extended school days
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1f50c70d-en
Thomas Radinger, Luka Boeskens
OECD Education Working Papers
Radinger, T. and L. Boeskens (2021), “More time at school: Lessons from case studies and research on extended school days ”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 252, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f50c70d-en.
