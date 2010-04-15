Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

More than Just Concrete Realities

The Symbolic Dimension of Radioactive Waste Management
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097971-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), More than Just Concrete Realities: The Symbolic Dimension of Radioactive Waste Management, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097971-en.
Go to top