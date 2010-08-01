Skip to main content
Modelling Load Shifting Using Electric Vehicles in a Smart Grid Environment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7v0bsmw7k-en
Authors
Shin-ichi Inage
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

Inage, S. (2010), “Modelling Load Shifting Using Electric Vehicles in a Smart Grid Environment”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2010/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7v0bsmw7k-en.
