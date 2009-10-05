Skip to main content
Mind the Gaps: Managing Mutual Dependence in Relations among Levels of Government

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221253707200
Authors
Claire Charbit, Maria Varinia Michalun
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Charbit, C. and M. Michalun (2009), “Mind the Gaps: Managing Mutual Dependence in Relations among Levels of Government”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221253707200.
