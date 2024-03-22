Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mexican Agriculture in the Free Trade Agreement

Transition Problems in Economic Reform
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/856518560383
Authors
Santiago Levy, Sweder van Wijnbergen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Levy, S. and S. van Wijnbergen (1992), “Mexican Agriculture in the Free Trade Agreement: Transition Problems in Economic Reform”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/856518560383.
Go to top