Measuring telework in the COVID-19 pandemic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0a76109f-en
Authors
Daniel Ker, Pierre Montagnier, Vincenzo Spiezia
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Ker, D., P. Montagnier and V. Spiezia (2021), “Measuring telework in the COVID-19 pandemic”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 314, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0a76109f-en.
