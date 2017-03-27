Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring social protection for long-term care

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a411500a-en
Authors
Tim Muir
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Muir, T. (2017), “Measuring social protection for long-term care”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a411500a-en.
Go to top