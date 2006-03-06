Skip to main content
Measuring Gender (In)equality

Introducing the Gender, Institutions and Development Data Base (GID)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/354470443614
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Christian Morrisson, Jeff Dayton-Johnson, Denis Drechsler
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jütting, J. et al. (2006), “Measuring Gender (In)equality: Introducing the Gender, Institutions and Development Data Base (GID)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 247, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/354470443614.
