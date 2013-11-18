Skip to main content
Measuring and Comparing Health Care Waiting Times in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w9t84b2kf-en
Authors
Luigi Siciliani, Valerie Moran, Michael Borowitz
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Siciliani, L., V. Moran and M. Borowitz (2013), “Measuring and Comparing Health Care Waiting Times in OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w9t84b2kf-en.
