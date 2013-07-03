Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measures Supporting Minerals and Primary Metals Extraction and Processing

Case Study: Australia
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43n12wlnr0-en
Authors
Marnie Griffith
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Griffith, M. (2013), “Measures Supporting Minerals and Primary Metals Extraction and Processing: Case Study: Australia”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2013/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43n12wlnr0-en.
Go to top