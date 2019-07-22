Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Means, ends and meaning in accountability for strategic education governance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1d516b5c-en
Authors
Glenn Fahey, Florian Köster
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fahey, G. and F. Köster (2019), “Means, ends and meaning in accountability for strategic education governance”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 204, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1d516b5c-en.
