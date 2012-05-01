Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Manual: Public Finance and Employment Database

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95tn9llr8t-en
Authors
Dirk-Jan Kraan, Alessandro Lupi, Emmanuel Job
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kraan, D., A. Lupi and E. Job (2012), “Manual: Public Finance and Employment Database”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95tn9llr8t-en.
Go to top