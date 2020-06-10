This brief assesses migration policy reactions by OECD countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reviews the introduction and development of short-term policy responses from March to early June and identifies some of the possible forthcoming medium and longer-term challenges to migration management arising from this global health crisis.
Managing international migration under COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
