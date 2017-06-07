Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing disaster-related contingent liabilities in public finance frameworks

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a6e0265a-en
Authors
Catherine Gamper, Benedikt Signer, Luis Alton, Murray Petrie
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gamper, C. et al. (2017), “Managing disaster-related contingent liabilities in public finance frameworks”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a6e0265a-en.
Go to top