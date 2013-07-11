Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth

Implications for Governments, Regulators, Stock Exchanges, Corporate Issuers and their Investors
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43m4p6ccs3-en
Authors
David Weild, Edward Kim, Lisa Newport
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Weild, D., E. Kim and L. Newport (2013), “Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth: Implications for Governments, Regulators, Stock Exchanges, Corporate Issuers and their Investors”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43m4p6ccs3-en.
Go to top