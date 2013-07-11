This study provides critical observations on the state of key global equity markets as recent developments have put into question their efficiency and effectiveness in facilitating capital formation. It covers the top 26 initial public offering (IPO) producing nations, with a particular focus on stock markets in the United States.
Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth
Implications for Governments, Regulators, Stock Exchanges, Corporate Issuers and their Investors
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024