Long-Run Growth Trends and Convergence Across Indian States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/138016038733
Authors
Rayaprolu Nagaraj, Aristomene Varoudakis, Marie-Ange Véganzonès
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Nagaraj, R., A. Varoudakis and M. Véganzonès (1998), “Long-Run Growth Trends and Convergence Across Indian States”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/138016038733.
