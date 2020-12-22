Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local Public Finance and Capacity Building in Asia

Issues and Challenges
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a944b17e-en
Authors
OECD, Korea Institute of Public Finance
Tags
OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies
Edited by Junghun Kim and Sean Dougherty
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kim, J. and S. Dougherty (eds.) (2020), Local Public Finance and Capacity Building in Asia: Issues and Challenges, OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a944b17e-en.
Go to top