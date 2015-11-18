Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutions of Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations

Challenges Ahead
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264246966-en
Authors
Korea Institute of Public Finance, OECD
Tags
OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies
Edited by Junghun Kim and Hansjörg Blöchliger
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kim, J. and H. Blöchliger (eds.) (2015), Institutions of Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations: Challenges Ahead, OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264246966-en.
Go to top