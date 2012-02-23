Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutional and Financial Relations across Levels of Government

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167001-en
Authors
OECD, Korea Institute of Public Finance
Tags
OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies
Edited by Junghum Kim and Camila Vammalle
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kim, J. and C. Vammalle (eds.) (2012), Institutional and Financial Relations across Levels of Government, OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167001-en.
Go to top