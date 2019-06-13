This report looks at the challenges faced by Asian countries in addressing inclusive growth and fiscal decentralisation. A series of studies examines how policies in the region have evolved in accordance with changes in demography and the economic environment, reflecting country characteristics, history and political economy forces.
Fiscal Decentralisation and Inclusive Growth in Asia
Report
OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies
Edited by Junghun Kim and Sean Dougherty
Abstract
