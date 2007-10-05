Skip to main content
Life-Expectancy Risk and Pensions

Who Bears the Burden?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/060025254440
Authors
Edward Whitehouse
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Whitehouse, E. (2007), “Life-Expectancy Risk and Pensions: Who Bears the Burden?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/060025254440.
