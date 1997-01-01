Skip to main content
Liberalising Foreign Investments by Pension Funds

Positive and Normative Aspects
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/030370320363
Authors
Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. (1997), “Liberalising Foreign Investments by Pension Funds: Positive and Normative Aspects”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/030370320363.
