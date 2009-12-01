Skip to main content
Lessons from the U.S. Transport Deregulation Experience for Privatization

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3c5lk6b-en
Authors
Clifford Winston
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Winston, C. (2009), “Lessons from the U.S. Transport Deregulation Experience for Privatization”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3c5lk6b-en.
