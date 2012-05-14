Lessons from National Pensions Communication Campaigns

The present report focuses on the pre-campaign planning, the design, the delivery, and the monitoring and evaluation of National Pension Communication Campaigns in a range of OECD and non-OECD countries. The research identifies barriers to effective communications and highlights models of good practice in order to help organisers design campaigns that are more effective in terms of impact and more efficient in the way they use resources. In particular, the report argues that the success of campaign organisers will depend on their ability to set realistic and measurable goals that can be delivered in a timely, cost-effective and innovative manner to achieve maximum impact. The report also calls for better evaluation of campaigns and more targeted communication that delivers clearer messages.