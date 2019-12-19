This literature review examines the research on early childhood education and care (ECEC) leadership and how leaders impact process quality in ECEC settings. Process quality refers to interactions and relationships between and among children and ECEC staff, and is a strong predictor of children’s learning, development and well-being. Research suggests that leadership plays a central role in improving and sustaining process quality in ECEC settings. This literature review presents findings about: 1) the functions, roles and structures of leadership in ECEC settings, 2) factors that may support or hinder leadership and its effectiveness, 3) working conditions and professional development for staff, and 4) how these factors might impact process quality. The results suggest that supports for ECEC leadership may be needed to strengthen areas such as leadership recruitment, preparation and professional development, credentialing and compensation, job design and further research.
Leadership for quality early childhood education and care
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
22 November 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
Working paper31 May 2023
-
Working paper31 May 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Policy paper29 September 2022
-
9 May 2022