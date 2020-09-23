Skip to main content
Leadership for a high performing civil service

Towards senior civil service systems in OECD countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/ed8235c8-en
Daniel Gerson
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
English
Gerson, D. (2020), “Leadership for a high performing civil service: Towards senior civil service systems in OECD countries”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ed8235c8-en.
