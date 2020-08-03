Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Key trends in development co-operation for national data and statistical systems

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce044d2-en
Authors
Simon Lange
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lange, S. (2020), “Key trends in development co-operation for national data and statistical systems”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce044d2-en.
Go to top