Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Slovak Republic 2007

Improving the performance of youth in the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. Getting off to a good start facilitates integration and lays the foundation for a good career, while a poor beginning can be difficult to make up. This report surveys the main barriers to employment for young people in the Slovak Republic, and assesses the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work. The report also provides a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners.